Alabama Women's Basketball Ranked No. 24 in Preseason AP Poll: Roll Call, October 16, 2024
Another milestone for the Alabama women's basketball program under Kristy Curry is in the books. On Monday, the Crimson Tide was revealed as the 24th-ranked team in the preseason AP Poll. It's the first such ranking for the team since before the turn of the century.
Curry's leadership has brought with it three NCAA Tournament berths in four seasons, including two in a row, after the program had not made any appearances in the tournament since 1999. Coincidentally, that was the same season as the one in which Alabama was last ranked in the preseason poll.
“There is a lot of well-deserved preseason excitement around our program," said Curry, who is entering her 12th season coaching at Alabama, in a press release. "We all understand it's about the finish and are just focused on getting better each day. This is a talented, special group who have helped us elevate the program in so many ways.”
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships in Baton Rouge, La.
- Volleyball: vs. No. 25 Auburn in Tuscaloosa, Ala., at 6 p.m. CT. Watch; Live Stats
Did You Notice?
- Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, a Heisman Trophy finalist during his junior season at Alabama in 2014, was traded to the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Amidst Cleveland's continued struggles with Deshaun Watson at the helm, this has created quite the scoring vacuum in the Browns' offensive unit.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- October 16, 1937: A record Knoxville crowd of 25,000 fans watched Alabama score touchdowns in the second and third quarter as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 14-7 win over Tennessee. The victory made the Crimson Tide odds-on-favorites to win the SEC title. Hal Hughes and Vic Bradford scored touchdowns on quarterback sneaks and only a last-minute touchdown by the Volunteers averted the shutout. It was the first touchdown on the Alabama defense all season. – Bryant Museum
- October 16, 1976: Alabama ran its string of consecutive victories over Tennessee to six with a 20-13 win at Neyland Stadium before 82,417 fans. Quarterback Jack O'Rear, who misfired on his only two pass attempts, ran for 119 yards on 18 carries in the wishbone offense. Safety Mike Kramer led the defense with eight tackles and a blocked punt to set up the Crimson Tide’s second touchdown. With the game tied at 13, fullback Calvin Culliver, scored the game-winning points on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.
- October 16, 1991: DeAndrew White was born in Houston, Texas.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I will not wear that gaudy orange, I will not. It is not in my color wheel and I'm not gonna wear it.”- Leanne Tuohy, played by Sandra Bullock
