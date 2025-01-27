Alabama Women's Basketball Upset By Vanderbilt: Roll Call, Jan. 27, 2025
The No. 19 Alabama women's basketball team came up short on Sunday, losing 66-64 to Vanderbilt at home. The Crimson Tide welcomed Sarah Ashlee Barker back into the lineup for the first time in five games. Barker dominated, leading all scorers with a career-high 36-points but it wasn't enough as the Commodores handed Alabama just its second home loss of the season.
“Just disappointed today. I appreciate the great environment and a great group that came out to support us today," Head coach Kristy Curry said. "We hope they'll be back here next Sunday. The game of basketball can teach us a lot about ourselves and it's always about our response. We have an opportunity to learn a lot from this, but credit a really good Vanderbilt team. I think Shea Ralph is one of the best young coaches in the country. I have great respect for her system and style of play, her integrity and how she goes about it. She is one of my favorite people in the business, and I guess if we couldn't get the win today, at least I'm happy for her because they've worked really hard and did a really good job today. They're playing good basketball with the win over Tennessee and now the win here on the road, so credit to those players. They did a really good job today and I’m just disappointed that we weren't able to make a few plays down the stretch and get a stop or two here and there. We missed a couple of easy baskets late. We just have to finish plays that they were able to and we weren't.”
Barker was the only Alabama player in double figures, she secured nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. Zaay Green scored eight points and had eight rebounds and seven assists but unfortunately had 11 turnovers as well.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No Alabama Athletics Scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's Tennis: Alabama 4, Arizona State 3
- Men's Tennis: No. 5 Virginia 4, Alabama 1
- Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt 66, Alabama 64
Did You Notice?
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship, meaning former Alabama players Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen and Eli Ricks will be in the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC title game without a single Crimson Tide player on the roster.
Additionally, Hurts passed Steve Young for most all-time rushing touchdowns by a QB in NFL playoff history with nine total after he took 10 rushes for 16 yds and three scores.
Former Alabama defensive end Anthony Bruce Smiley passed away. Smiley played defensive line for the Crimson Tide from 1981-83 recording 50 tackles, blocking a punt and a sack over his time in Tuscaloosa.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 27, 2011: Former Alabama All-American center Vaughn Mancha died in Tallahassee, Fla. During his four years with the Crimson Tide the team went 30-9-2, played in two Sugar Bowls and one Rose Bowl. He played all 60 minutes in the 1945 Sugar Bowl, was later named to the Sugar Bowl all-decade team. He went on to become the athletic director at Florida State.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Mancha is a brilliant defensive man, fine at diagnosing plays, a great defender against passes, and a sure tackler. On offense he is a fine blocker, and a good, accurate snapper. And he loves football.”- Coach Frank Thomas on Vaughn Mancha