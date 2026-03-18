Alabama Women's Golf Defeats Florida State at Old Barnwell Match Play: Roll Call

The Alabama women's golf team defeated Florida State, 3-2, on the final day of the Old Barnwell Match Play. The Crimson Tide saw Amanda Gyllner, Natachanok Tunwannarux and Ryan Flynn each claim individual victories to win the match.

The Crimson Tide recorded 15 birdies in the final round with Flynn and Tunwannarux each recording four. Gyllner tied for the second-lowest average score on Par 3's and finished with a 1-under par throughout the tournament.

Alabama tied for fifth with Ole Miss and Mississippi State, winning one match and losing two at the event.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

171 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Alabama junior Jocelyn Briski was named the D1Softball Pitcher of the week after she threw two complete-game victories against Arkansas over the weekend. Briski struck out 24 batters and allowed just two walks and two earned runs.

Former Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller scored 16 points with two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in a 136-106 Charlotte Hornets victory over the Miami Heat.

Tuesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Baseball : South Alabama 6, Alabama 3

: South Alabama 6, Alabama 3 Softball: Alabama 4, Louisiana-Monroe 1

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Swimming and Diving: Women's NCAA Championships, Atlanta, McAuley Aquatic Center, WATCH

On This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

March 18, 1985: In an effort to strengthen the defense and get more big-play capability from Cornelius Bennett, defensive coordinator Joe Kines moved the junior linebacker to an outside position. Bennett played on the outside as a freshman, but was moved to the inside during the 1984 season. "I just feel I can make more things happen on the outside," Bennett said.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Signing my letter of intent to play at the University of Alabama, and then playing against the University of Washington in the Sun Bowl my last game senior year, those two things really stand out more than anything else. The first part was becoming part of a great tradition and the last was finishing off a career where I tried my best to continue that tradition.” Cornelius Bennett

We'll Leave You With This...

The Miami Dolphins are moving on from former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins are trading Waddle and a 4th round pick to the Denver Broncos and receiving a 1st, 3rd and 4th round pick in exchange after drafting the Crimson Tide product with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Waddle hauled in 373 receptions for 5,039 yards and 26 touchdowns in 78 games of action for the Dolphins.

Breaking: The Dolphins are trading WR Jaylen Waddle and a 2026 4th-round pick to the Broncos, sources told @AdamSchefter.



Denver will send this year's 1st-round pick as well as its late 3rd and 4th-round picks to Miami. pic.twitter.com/2hFlTQ5Csb — ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2026

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