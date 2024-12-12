Alabama Women's Tennis Signs Prominent Transfer: Roll Call, December 12, 2024
Alabama women's tennis signed Virginia transfer Zara Larke on Wednesday. Larke will join the Crimson Tide for the 2025 spring season after spending two years with the Cavaliers.
"We're excited to have Zara join our team," Alabama women's tennis head coach Jonatan Berhane said in a press release. "Her previous collegiate tennis experience will be a great asset. She's eager to compete for Alabama, and I am confident she'll be an excellent teammate, both on and off the court. Roll Tide!"
Here's a list of some of Larke's tremendous accomplishments:
- Currently ranked No. 75 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's doubles ranking
- Ranked No. 91 in the International Tennis Federation Junior rankings
- J3 Victorian Junior Clay Court International singles champion (2022)
- J5 Santo Domingo singles champion (2021)
- Three-time Junior ITF doubles champion, winning the title twice in 2021 and once in 2022
- Doubles finalist in the Women's ITF 15K Caloundra (2023)
"I'm very excited to join the Alabama women's tennis team and beyond grateful for this opportunity," Larke said in a press release. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success and representing Alabama. Roll Tide!"
Did You Notice?
- Alabama golf's Luke Coyle was named the 2024 Willow Cup champion after sealing the win with a score of three-under in the final round.
- Six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick being named North Carolina's head coach was perhaps the biggest sports news of the day. However, former Alabama offensive coordinator and current Cleveland Browns passing game specialist and tight ends coach Tommy Rees was considered the favorite to take the job, partly due to a good word put in by former Alabama head coach and seven-time national champion Nick Saban––who is also a longtime friend of Belichick.
- 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and current Baltimore Ravens standout running back Derrick Henry was added to the Madden 99 Club, meaning his character in the renowned EA Sports video game has the highest overall rating among the rest of the league. Only a few players have this status, including Henry's teammate and Ravens two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.
- Tino Sunseri, the brother of former Alabama defensive back Vinnie Sunseri, was hired as UCLA's offensive coordinator. Tino Sunseri was a graduate assistant at Alabama from 2019-20 was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this season for Indiana, perhaps this year's biggest surprise in college football as the Hoosiers are the No. 10 seed in the College Football Playoff.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 12, 1925: Alabama officially accepted an invitation to participate in the Rose Bowl vs. Washington, which at the time was known as the Purple Tornadoes. Coach Wallace Wade's team told Rose Bowl officials it would accept the bid December 4. Alabama planned leave Tuscaloosa on December 19 and travel through St. Louis, Kansas City and the Grand Canyon before arriving in Pasadena for the Jan. 1 game.
December 12, 1986: Alabama coach Ray Perkins and Tampa Bay owner Hugh Culverhouse vehemently denied that Perkins would be leaving Alabama to become the new head coach of the Buccaneers.
December 12, 2009: Running back Mark Ingram Jr. won Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy.
December 12, 2015: Running back Derrick Henry won Alabama's second Heisman Trophy.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"The legacy of Alabama football certainly had a void filled”
–– Nick Saban after Mark Ingram Jr. won the Heisman Trophy on this date in 2009