NFL Draft Round One, Recruiting Updates + Transfer Portal Additions on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither dive into a wide array of Alabama topics. The show opens with a brief recap of night one of the NFL Draft in which the Crimson Tide saw two former stars selected: Tyler Booker to the Cowboys and Jihaad Campbell to the Eagles.
The pair discusses the fit of each pick as well as the potential landing spots for the former Alabama players still remaining on the board, such as Jalen Milroe. While fellow quarterback hopeful Shadeur Sanders is also waiting to hear his name called, Milroe could be an option for teams in the early second round.
The New Orleans Saints hold pick No. 40 and are in need of a signal caller. If the former 4-Star prospect makes it past the quarterback needy Browns at 33 and 36, he could just wind up in The Big Easy.
Next, the show dives into a bit of recruiting talk as the Crimson Tide was named a finalist for two seperate 4-Star prospects in the 2026 class: wide receiver Somourian Wingo and linebacker Brayden Rouse.
Alabama also dipped into the transfer portal this week, landing commitments from West Virginia transfer Jack Sammarco and Troy transfer Brody Dalton. Both players look to be options to fill a similar role within the offense of a blocking focused tight end.
While neither Sammarco or Dalton will jump out on the stat sheet, they are extremely valuable outside of receptions and touchdowns.
The show closes with a brief Alabama softball and baseball update as both teams are fighting in the final stretch of the season to earn a regional hosting bid. While the road to getting there seems steep for both programs, the opportunity is certainly within grasp.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".