Alabama Named Finalist for 2026 4-Star Linebacker
After being named in the top-five earlier this week for 4-Star wide receiver Somourian Wingo, the Crimson Tide was once again named a finalist for one of the 2026 recruiting class' top prospects.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, fellow 4-Star Brayden Rouse officially confirmed his top-four on Wednesday, including Alabama among Tennessee, Texas and Michigan. The linebacker prospect has a trip lined up to Tuscaloosa for May 30th and will follow it up with stops at Tennessee, Texas and Georgia.
Per On3's Industry rankings, Rouse is the No. 96 player in the nation and the No. 6 linebacker. He stands at 6-foot-3, 205 lbs., giving him the build of a versatile defender with range to play multiple positions.
In 2024, he did exactly that for the Kell Longhorns, but did it also on the offensive side of the ball. Rouse took snaps at linebacker, safety, edge rusher, wide receiver and tight end, finishing the season with 111 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception and nearly 400 yards and eight touchdowns.
He projects as more of a defender at the next level, but his experience provides a unique perspective for the position.
As it stands now, Alabama has five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and has lined up several visits with more talented prospects for the spring and upcoming summer.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)