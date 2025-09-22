Cowboys O-Line Gets More Bad News Days Before Facing Off Against Micah Parsons
The Cowboys lost in more ways than one on Sunday afternoon.
In addition to the team's 31-14 defeat at the hands of the Bears, the Cowboys lost not only wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who left the game with what was later deemed to be a high ankle sprain, but also burgeoning rookie right guard Tyler Booker, now out 4-6 weeks with the same injury as Lamb, ESPN's Todd Archer reported Monday afternoon.
The only difference? Booker played every snap on Sunday before he discovered he had been hurt.
It's a tough break for Dallas's O-line, considering the team is already without center Cooper Beebe, who was moved to IR last week. Worse yet, the team is nearing its highly anticipated Week 4 reunion matchup with linebacker Micah Parsons, whom Dallas traded to the Packers in August after a prolonged contract dispute.
Per both Archer and Cowboys.com staff writer Patrik Walker, T.J. Bass is likely to step up in Booker's absence.
Team owner and president Jerry Jones said Monday that the team will consider placing Lamb, who is expected to miss multiple weeks, and Booker on IR.
“We’re looking at that,” Jones said, per Archer. “We’ll watch it a few more days. We don’t have to decide right now.”
If an IR move does happen, both players are guaranteed to be out for at least four weeks.