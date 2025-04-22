2026 4-Star WR Somourian Wingo Names Alabama in Top Five
While the Crimson Tide got off to a bit of a slower start on the 2026 recruiting trail, Kalen DeBoer and his staff have hit a hot streak lately, adding four new commitments since the start of the new year.
This week, Alabama received some more good news as the Tide was named as a finalist for one of the most highly coveted wide receiver prospects out of south Florida. According to Brian Dohn on 247Sports, St. Augustine native Somourian Wingo named the Crimson Tide in his top-five schools.
The 4-Star prospect also named Miami, South Carolina, Florida and LSU as finalists.
Wingo stands at 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 23 wideout in the nation and the No. 22 player in the Sunshine State. As a junior last season, he hauled in a 71 receptions for over 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns and helped guide his team to an 11-2 record and a berth in the state semi finals.
He has visits lined up this summer with four of his five of his finalists: Miami (May 30th), Florida (June 6th), Alabama (June 13th) and South Carolina (June 20th). As of now, the Crimson Tide doesn't hold any commitments from wideouts for the 2026 recruiting class, so adding a player like Wingo would be a major boost.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)