Amari Cooper Throws Touchdown Pass: Roll Call, December 2, 2024
Amari Cooper is known partly for touchdowns. Generally, those touchdowns are of the receiving variety. They played a role in making him a Heisman finalist in 2014, his final season at Alabama. However, in the Buffalo Bills' 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Cooper threw a touchdown pass.
It was far from the most elegant gridiron connection, but as Highmark Stadium in Buffalo was blanketed by snow, a lateral for the score to star quarterback Josh Allen was what Cooper could do. It's been a banner week for Allen, who not only got engaged but has now also caught a touchdown from one of his wide receivers.
The game itself was not in much doubt beyond the first quarter. The AFC East-leading Bills are now 10-2 on the season.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's basketball vs. Georgia State, 11 a.m. CT in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (5th Grade Fastbreak Game), SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
No events scheduled
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama basketball player Collin Sexton made a slick play in the Utah Jazz's loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. That in and of itself could be considered unremarkable, given Sexton's talent, but not when it comes to whom he did it against:
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed overtime to beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, thanks largely to late heroics from 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Young has been playing better lately and nearly orchestrated a come-from-behind home upset against a division rival.
- In terms of other former Alabama players around the NFL to throw a pass on Sunday, Chargers punter J.K. Scott did it too, even though his completion was far less successful than Cooper's and Young's. Los Angeles still won its game against Atlanta, though.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- December 2, 1967: After torrential rains left Legion Field as a virtual quagmire, Alabama and Auburn had a defensive showdown in the Iron Bowl. With the Tigers leading 3-0 with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter, Kenny Stabler ran through the mud 47 yards for a game-winning touchdown in a 7-3 Iron Bowl battle. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Coach Bryant always taught us we were special and never to accept being ordinary. I think that is one thing that has sustained Alabama through the years. Players with ordinary ability feeling somehow, someway they would find it within themselves to make a play to help Alabama win a football game. There is no way to describe the pride an Alabama player feels in himself and the tradition of the school.”- Kenny Stabler