We welcome Katie Windham back to the program to talk about the Crimson Tide's progress in fall camp. | Episode 503

Are Alabama's Defensive Backs Making Enough Plays in Fall Camp? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham as we discuss college athletics apparel contracts, phone addictions affecting quarterback battles and the Alabama football team's progress as fall camp has a little over a week left.
The program kicks off by talking about Tennessee athletics as they've announced a repartnership with Adidas. Which company has the best sports gear? Alabama is still partnered with Nike, but is the Crimson Tide getting proper value in the contract? The program compares another major athletics program's Nike contract with Alabama's and ponders what the next contract looks like.
We then transition to phone addiction as a prominent college football analyst claims that a Power 4 quarterback battle is being impacted by a player's inability to stay off his phone and focus. What's the phone game distracting you? Which program could be subject to these problems? We look into a few quarterback battles across the nation and make our guesses as to which team has a phone problem.
The show then welcomes Katie Windham back after she's had a crazy summer to talk specifically about the Alabama Crimson Tide. Windham gives the show her perspective on fall camp as the program's completed one scrimmage and named its starting quarterback. What is her view on Ty Simpson and why he was named the starting signal caller? She dives into the question marks along Alabama's offensive line and dissects the potential new players at both guard positions.
The Alabama coaching staff has been consistent in complimenting Simpson and the quarterbacks for protecting the football throughout fall camp, so we spin the topic to look through the opposite lens. Are the Crimson Tide defensive backs struggling to make plays in practice or will the unit be the strength of the defense as we previously suspected?
