Around the Capstone with Katie Windham on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham as the latter discusses the numerous Alabama sports she covers. Windham gives her opinion on the Crimson Tide's men's basketball team, softaball program, gymnastics and more.
The program opens with Windham's time in New York covering the Crimson Tide men's basketball program as they made back-to-back Elite 8s. Windham talks about the Duke matchup, the expectations for the season and if they were met and the state of the program under head coach Nate Oats.
Windham then takes us to the softball diamond where the Crimson Tide just won its first SEC series of the year. She details how this team is competitive, but coming up short more often than not. Could this weekend's series victory propel them to further league success as they head to Baton Rouge for its next series.?
Finally, she details the gymnastics program that faces a huge opportunity this weekend, hosting the NCAA Regional round in Coleman Coliseum.
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.