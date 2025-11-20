Bama Basketball Rebounds Against Illinois on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's crank up a victorious Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we recap the Crimson Tide's big basketball victory over No. 8 Illinois. Alabama added a new ingredient to its lineup in the United Center, could that ingredient take the recipe to Indianapolis? The program dives fully into basketball before hitting two small football topics to wrap up.
The show begins by making an NBA comparison to Keitenn Bristow as the Tarleton State transfer made a monumental impact as the Crimson Tide defeated Illinois. What does adding Bristow to the lineup do for Alabama's season going forward? Is he an upgraded version of someone from someone whearing the same jersey number a year ago?
Keitenn Bristow's Blue-Collar Debut Bolsters Frontcourt in Win Against Illinois
We continue talking hoops and talk about Labaron Philon's bounce back from the Purdue matchup. Philon scored 19 second half points, including nine-in-a-row late in the game to ensure Alabama left Chicago with its second top-10 victory of the season. The show discusses other standouts, including how the three Alabama freshman have performed against high-level competition in their first few games.
Labaron Philon Jr. Channels Childhood Hero in Win Over Illinois in Chicago
Our duo puts the basketball game to bed after a long discussion and turns to football with two small topics. We dive into the College Football Playoff rankings and consider the possibilities of BYU beating Texas Tech and stealing Alabama's bid in the playoffs. The program settles by discussing the next two weeks across college football, while focusing on the Black Friday schedule as it's a college football fan's dream day.
Where CFP Committee Ranks Alabama After Oklahoma Loss
