Why Labaron Philon Jr. Exited Early in Second Half of Loss to Vanderbilt

No. 13 Alabama men's basketball fell to No. 11 Vanderbilt 96-90 on the road on Wednesday night, and a major player did not take part in the comeback effort during the second half.

Preseason All-SEC guard Labaron Philon Jr., who was named to the top 25 watch list on Wednesday afternoon, was taken out of the game with just over 16 minutes remaining in regulation and he never returned to the floor.

Philon had 18 points at the time, including a 15 in the first half. He didn't appear injured at any point, but was in the locker room for quite some time. The ESPN2 broadcast showed Philon back on the bench with three minutes remaining, as he was holding his knees and had a disappointed look on his face.

"He just had full-body cramps," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "I don't know. I mean, played 19 minutes and had to go back and get an IV and come play. So I don't know why he's getting full-body cramps with only playing 19 minutes, but that's what he had going."

Philon had a rough start to the night, as with under 10 minutes left in the first half, he had five points and four turnovers. However, he led a 13-point comeback and didn't turn it over the rest of the way, as Alabama went into the halftime locker room tied at 43. Vanderbilt held a 47-46 lead when Philon was subbed off.

Coming into Wednesday night, Philon, a three-time SEC Player of the Week this season, was averaging 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 28.7 minutes per game. He's played in all but one game for the Tide, as he missed the Yale game due to a minor thigh/groin injury.

While Philon didn't check in during the final 16 minutes of the second half, the same could be said for guard Davion Hannah, center Collins Onyejiaka and forward Aiden Sherrell. Hannah and Onyejiaka were both listed as out on the availability report before the game due to medical conditions, but Sherrell was listed as a game-time decision. He dressed in the Alabama uniform, but never saw time on the floor in Nashville.

Vanderbilt took an 87-75 lead with a little over three minutes to go, but Alabama put together a solid comeback effort. Crimson Tide freshman forward Amari Allen (career-high 25 points) and guard Aden Holloway (22) kept their team in it. Allen also collected team highs in rebounds (11) and assists (4).

Alabama falls to 11-4 with its first loss in SEC play (1-1), while Vanderbilt continues its historic 15-0 start and remains one of the nation's six undefeated teams.

