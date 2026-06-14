BamaCentral Instant Analysis After Alabama Lost To Oklahoma at the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — It was a bittersweet homecoming for Alabama starting pitcher Tyler Fay at the College World Series. Fay returned to his home state of Nebraska, but Oklahoma's red hot offense made things challenging, jumping on him early and often to take down the Crimson Tide 9-0 in the opening matchup of the event.

"It was kind of a disappointing outing for me," Fay said. "Didn't really have the slider working at all. But they had a lot of really tough ABs early in the game and kind of just got some momentum built up. And they did a good job hitting everything."

The redshirt junior insisted nerves didn't play a factor in his shaky start, but he gave up two runs in the first inning and allowed the leadoff man to get on base safely in four of his six innings worked.

"I think this morning I was more nervous than I was leading up to first pitch," Fay said. "I think it was just kind of like being in that waiting mode and not really having any control over the timing of everything. But once I started to get going, I felt pretty normal. Felt like a normal pregame."

Fay worked six innings, allowed five runs on six hits with six strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter. The Sooners offense took advantage of Fay's mistakes, capitalizing in the sixth inning with a Deiten LaChance two-run home run after Fay hit Camden Johnson to ensure the Sooners walked away victorious.

The Crimson Tide now eyes a Monday elimination game, where they'll either see Texas, or the SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama didn't face Georgia this season, but struck out 49 times in a three-game series against Texas in the regular season. Crimson Tide junior Zane Adams will likely make the start on Monday for Alabama. He carries a 3.96 ERA with 98 strikeouts and 27 walks in 88.2 innings of action into the elimination game.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI baseball writer Joe Gaither shares his quick thoughts and takeaways from inside Charles Schwab Stadium after 7-seeded Alabama was shut out by Oklahoma 9-0 in the opening game of the College World Series.

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