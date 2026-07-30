Who Could Be This Year's Dijon Lee? The Joe Gaither Show

It's time for a solo Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as Gaither discusses a Tennessee football player in trouble with the NCAA, an Ohio State superstar who talked about his recruitment involving the Crimson Tide, and finally moves into a discussion on the Alabama secondary.

The expectations for the Crimson Tide secondary are through the roof as the unit returns four starters and experience at the Husky position. Prognosticators predict the Alabama defensive back unit to be among the best in the country with Notre Dame, Georgia, and Miami.



The Crimson Tide finished ninth in the nation last season, allowing 169.9 yards per game but underwent personnel changes throughout the year, seeing freshman Dijon Lee replace senior Domani Jackson as a starter in the middle of the year.



Is there a bench player entering the 2026 season that could earn playing time like Lee did last season?

The program identifies junior Red Morgan as the candidate to lose playing time as the Husky is the only projected starter that isn't established in his position. He faces stiff competition in freshman Jireh Edwards and sophomores Ivan Taylor and Chuck McDonald. Edwards is the most similar to Lee last season as he enters the program as a 5-star recruit. He provides Kane Wommack with a versatile piece that can play anywhere in the secondary and will be hard to keep off the field.

The expecatations for Alabama's secondary are high as cornerback Zabien Brown projects as a first round pick next spring, Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb look to have big final seasons in college and Lee steps into his second year as a starter. Whether Morgan keeps his starting role, or loses his job to younger players there's no reason for the Crimson Tide to maintain its status as one of the best in the nation.

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