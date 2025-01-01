Basketball Guard Aaliyah Nye Lands SEC honor: Roll Call, Jan. 1, 2025
Alabama women’s basketball guard Aaliyah Nye was named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Week. It's the first time the graduate student has won the award.
Nye tied her own school record with most 3-pointers made in a single game (eight ) while scoring a career-high 30 points while helping lead Alabama's 93-46 victory Sunday over South Dakota State. She shot 75 percent (9-for-12) from the field, and 80 percent (8-for-10) from 3-point range, and was also 4-for-5)from the free-throw line as the Crimson Tide wrapped up its non-conference schedule.
In the process, she moved to fifth on the Crimson Tide's career 3-point field shots made list (240). Nye leads Southeastern Conference in 3-point field goals made this season with 52 and is third in the nation.
The Freshmen of the Week award was shared by Miyah Verse of Georgia, and Kaniya Boyd of Tennessee. No. 19 Alabama, which is off to its best start in program history at 13-1, opens SEC play at Coleman Colisuem on Thursday against Florida (7 p.m., SECN+).
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide Results
Football: ReliaQuest Bowl, Michigan 19, Alabama 13
Did You Notice?
• Football coach Kalen DeBoer closed his first season at Alabama with nine wins, tying him with Frank Thomas (1931) for the most victories by a first-year head coach in program history.
• For the game, Alabama’s defense allowed 2.9 yards per play (66 total plays) and 2.3 yards per rush. However, Michigan dominated time of possession (38:12 compared to 21:48) and finished 4-4 in red-zone opportunities
• With 11 total tackles, linebacker Jihaad Campbell finished the season with 10-plus stops in five of 13 games.
• James Smith’s quarterback sack in the third quarter was the first of his collegiate career.
• Daniel Hill’s 3-yard reception in the fourth quarter was the first catch of the running back’s career.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 1, 1967: Derrick Thomas was born in Miami, Fla.
January 1, 1979: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting at the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s defense made the iconic goal-line stand against Penn State to help preserve a 14-7 victory. Linebacker Barry Krauss' tackle of Nittany Lion running back Mike Guman highlighted the stand, leading to Krauss being named game MVP. The Crimson Tide scored on a touchdown pass from Jeff Rutledge to Bruce Bolton, and on a third-down run by Major Ogilvie.
January 1, 1997: Gene Stallings went out a winner in his final game at Alabama as linebacker Dwayne Rudd returned an interception 88 yards for the go-ahead score to give the 16th-ranked Crimson Tide a 17-14 victory over No. 15 Michigan in the Outback Bowl.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“You’d better pass.”- Marty Lyons
