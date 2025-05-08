Who's Got the Best Job in College Football? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on the Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham as we discuss the landscape of college football through the lense of coaches, look at Nick Saban's new job and discuss the Alabama softball team's performance in the SEC Tournament and their postseason outlook.
The program opens with a list ranking the best jobs in college football. Our hosts discuss Alabama's place on the list and what makes some of these coaching jobs better than the others.
We move into Nick Saban's new position as co-chair of a Presidential commission into college sports. Saban moves into the role with an interesting counterpart, so the program discusses the commission's stated goals and how they relate to the current House versus NCAA lawsuit.
We then welcome Katie Windham into the show to discuss Alabama softball's performance in the SEC Tournament and discuss the program's postseason outlook. Windham then tackles a number of topics from the past week ranging from the NFL Draft to Alabama football's difficult road schedule in 2025.
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.