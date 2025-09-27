Bonus Crimson Tikes for Alabama at Georgia: Bean Dip
Even though Alabama won last year's game against Georgia, and nine of the last 10 meetings in the series dating back to 2007 (six of which were for either the national or SEC championship), the Bulldogs do provide some serious angst for Crimson Tide fans.
Why? Because Georgia is one of the few programs that can match Alabama physically, and the head coach used to be Nick Saban's right-hand man as the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator before being hired away by his alma mater.
So it's a special game, requiring some extra attention, even for something like Crimson Tikes.
If you missed it, we had the explanation of Georgia's Blackout in 2008, Back in Black earlier this week, followed by how Crimson Tikes is countering the Superstitious Bulldogs.
Speaking of superstitions, Alabama has won five straight games over Georgia when wearing the road whites. That five-game stretch includes the 2008 and 2015 games in Athens along with the 2012 and 2018 SEC Championship Games and the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game — all neutral site contests that saw featured the Crimson Tide as the visitors.
So pull up a bean bag and enjoy the 75th all-time meeting between Alabama and Georgia! Regardless of the outcome we plan to keep on laughing. The game is on ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. CT, with ...
TV: ABC
Play-By-Play: Chris Fowler, Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit, Sideline: Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge
RADIO: CRIMSON TIDE SPORTS NETWORK
(Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Cory Reamer, Host: Roger Hoover)
CTSN on Sirius/XM: 81
NATIONAL RADIO: WESTWOOD ONE
(Play-by-Play: Nate Gatter, Analyst: Derek Rackley
The Best of Crimson Tikes
"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature. Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground."
Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”
Sisco's compilation books include: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.” His latest is "Bama Fans Only" and can be ordered at www.anthonysisco.com.