Crimson Tikes: Back in Black
You may have heard that Georgia has called for a blackout against Alabama next Saturday, which has raised more than a few eyebrows among those who remember the last time the Bulldogs did so for the Crimson Tide.
It was 2008. Kirby Smart was Alabama's defensive coordinator and his good friend Scott Cochran was the Crimson Tide's strength and conditioning coach. Georgia, still under the direction of Mark Richt, was preseason No. 1 but slid to No. 3 after a lackluster 14-7 victory at South Carolina in Week 3. Nick Saban's team was No. 8 after knocking off No. 9 Clemson in the season opener in Atlanta.
During practices for the Sept. 27 showdown — yes,, this will be the 17th anniversary of that game — Alabama's media contingency was allowed to shoot video of the players stretching and the first two segments of practice, comprised of individual drills, but the understanding was that nothing would be used if it could make anyone look bad for whatever reason (for example, someone cursing). During one of these days the Tuscaloosa News had a person filling in on video who didn't know this and quickly posted online the stretching segment as part of a practice video. In the background, the vocal Cochran could be heard yelling "They're wearing black because they know they're going to a f---ing funeral."
A certain head coach was not happy, but Cochran turned out to be right.
Alabama absolutely dominated the first half, 31-0, and then held on for the 41-30 victory after the stunned Bulldogs finally found their groove with Matthew Stafford, Knowshon Moreno and A.J. Green, and scored three touchdowns over the final three minutes of the game. It was too little, too late, and many celebrating Crimson Tide fans bought blackout shirts on their way out of Sanford Stadium as trophies.
Saban never let the Alabama media video the stretching part of practice again.
This time the teams are ranked, No. 5 and No. 14, with the Bulldogs favored at home again. Saban never lost with Alabama at Sanford Stadium, with the Crimson Tide's last loss there in 2003 under Mike Shula (37-23).
The Best of Crimson Tikes
"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature. Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground."
Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”
Sisco's compilation books include: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.” His latest is "Bama Fans Only" and can be ordered at www.anthonysisco.com.