Boo Birds, Blown Plays, and a Potential Motivation Problem on Fernandez & Friends

Alabama's offense exploded against Florida State. Keelon Russell went off for 320 yards and three passing touchdowns, Lotzeir Brooks had a career day, and the run game continued to impress. The narrative around the Crimson Tide's offense should be overwhelmingly positive following a 50-point outburst.

But offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb captured the spotlight with his perceived dig at the Alabama fanbase, where he mentioned "boo birds" directed at the offense early in last Saturday's contest. Social media exploded following his remarks, and Grubb ultimately put out a statement via Yea Alabama later that night. Theo Fernandez and Sam Prestipino discussed the situation to start out Tuesday's episode of Fernandez & Friends.

They then flipped to the other side of the ball, where, despite the defense's struggles against the Seminoles, the vibes are significantly higher. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack took accountability for the unit's problems and stated that his players are "pissed" about the performance.

Wommack then made a bold statement, comparing his defense to that of the national championship-winning 2015 team. That unit was littered with future NFL stars and, after a similar week three letdown, turned into arguably the best defense in the country. Fernandez and Prestipino discussed this comparison and the defense's overall mentality.

The show concluded with a discussion about the struggles that Kalen DeBoer's teams have had with putting together complete games against weaker opponents. Many have wondered if the issue lies in motivation, but Fernandez and Prestipino tried to avoid jumping to premature conclusions...

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's new bi-weekly program. The show will be hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast. Fernandez will be joined regularly by other Alabama Crimson Tide on SI beat writers and interns, with Henry Sklar and Sam Presitipino serving as the primary cohosts.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as the crew reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.