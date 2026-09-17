Revenge Game? What Can Keelon Show Against the Seminoles? FSU Preview on Fernandez & Friends

"Revenge" is the word on everybody's mind entering Alabama football's matchup with Florida State. Zabien Brown and the players downplayed the revenge factor this week, but a statement from Kalen DeBoer makes it clear that it absolutely is something being discussed inside the program.

Talk then shifted to Ryan Coleman-Williams. The junior receiver was seen wearing gloves in practice this week after announcing before the season that he would not be wearing them. Given Coleman-Williams' struggles against East Carolina in the opener, the crew is not convinced that bringing back gloves will change anything.

But there was a belief that Coleman-Williams could be in for a huge game on Saturday, which brought up the topic of Keelon Russell. Against a shaky Florida State defense, signs point towards Russell having his best statistical game of the year so far.

Finally, Sklar and Prestipino gave their three key players and final score predictions. Both had Alabama winning by a significant margin, but Prestipino's pick was so lopsided that it drew reactions.

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's new bi-weekly program. The show will be hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast. Fernandez will be joined regularly by other Alabama Crimson Tide on SI beat writers and interns, with Henry Sklar and Sam Presitipino serving as the primary cohosts.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as the crew reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.