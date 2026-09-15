Welcome to the Fernandez & Friends Podcast! Ryan Grubb Scrutiny, Week Two Grades, and More...

Welcome to the Fernandez & Friends Podcast!

This is the first episode of Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's new bi-weekly program. The show will be hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast. Fernandez will be joined regularly by other Alabama Crimson Tide on SI beat writers and interns, with Henry Sklar and Sam Presitipino serving as the primary cohosts.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as the crew reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

In episode one, Fernandez, Sklar, and Prestipino provide a final look at Alabama football's 45-17 win over Kentucky. They then move into discussing Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Reactions to Grubb's playcalling against Kentucky were far from positive. Was the reception overblown, or should fans be worried? All three lean on the side of optimism, but flag a number of concerns that could come to fruition over the coming weeks.

They then moved into the juiciest segment of the show, a debate on Alabama's offensive line. Sklar, Prestipino, and a number of commenters were ready to give the unit its flowers, but Fernandez pushed back, echoing a take he has repeated dozens of times over the past six months: he still needs to see more. The crew spent nearly 15 minutes on the highs and lows of the room and landed on a set of realistic standards and expectations for Adrian Klemm's players.

The trio then moved to the other side of the ball to sing the praises of the defense. Alabama has given up just one third-down conversion through two games and allowed just seven points that were not off turnovers. There wasn't much disagreement here; the consensus is that this unit is nationally elite. Talk shifted to the future of defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who may be on his way to a big head coaching job in a few months.

The show then concluded with a quick conversation about Conor Talty. The Alabama kicker has been perfect, draining all five of his field goals through two games, and has not missed a kick since last November.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. CT.

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