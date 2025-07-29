Brandon Miller Expects to Be Ready for Start of Regular Season: Roll Call
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.
In this story:
Former Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller, one of the best players in program history, missed a large portion of last season for the Charlotte Hornets after suffering a season-ending wrist injury in January. However, he will be ready to play this upcoming season.
Langston Wertz Jr. of The Charlotte Observer reported in an article published Monday that the No. 2 NBA Draft selection in 2023 said his wrist is currently at around 90 to 95 percent.
"I’ll be ready the first day the season starts," Miller told Wertz Jr. "My goal is always to play every game and play 110% in every game."
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Montana Fouts got some love from Major League Baseball for her performance upon returning to Rhoads Stadium as a pro. There is also merchandise commemorating the Talons' AUSL title.
- The Bethesda Big Train won the Cal Ripken Sr. Collegiate Baseball League championship. Multiple Alabama players played for the Big Train this summer, including rising sophomore outfielder Peyton Steele.
- Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders, who finished his college career at Arkansas and is now with the Denver Broncos, is going to miss extended time with a ligament injury but it is not worst-case scenario. Sanders missed almost all of last season with a torn Achilles.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 32 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- July 29, 1963: Otto Graham, coach of the College All-Stars who were preparing for a showdown with the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, was effusive in his praises of Alabama linebacker Lee Roy Jordan. "If I had 11 guys like Lee Roy Jordan, I'd beat Green Bay. I mean it. His attitude, determination and desire are unreal." The Packers, quarterbacked by Bart Starr, were 16-point favorites, but lost 20-17 in the College All-Star Football Classic.
- July 29, 1981: CBS Sports and ABC Sports agreed to pay $264 million over four years for the television rights to NCAA regular—season games beginning in 1982. Teams were expected to receive approximately $1 million for an appearance on a nationally televised football game in 1982, and about $1.2 million by 1985.
- July 29, 2009: Nick Saban in his trademark straw Crimson Tide hat appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s SEC Preview. The headline: “Alabama Rising: Nick Saban has the Tide in the title hunt.”
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I'll put you through hell, but at the end of it all we'll be champions.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
We'll Leave You with This:
Check us Out On:
See Also:
Published |Modified