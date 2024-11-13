Bama Central

Brian Robinson Jr. Returns from Injury for Bama in the NFL Showdown: Just a Minute

The Washington Commanders running back will take on the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, who are riddled with Crimson Tide products.

Hunter De Siver

Oct 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses some big news for a former Alabama standout running back.

The 7-3 Washington Commanders revealed in Wednesday's injury report that former Alabama standout running back Brian Robinson Jr. will be available to play against the 7-2 NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles after missing the previous two games due to a hamstring injury.

The Commanders certainly missed Robinson, who was on pace to have career-highs in every stat category prior to the injury, as they narrowly defeated the New York Giants, who are tied for the NFL's worst record and fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-27 at home.

Robinson and the Commanders will have the tough task of taking on an Eagles team that's won five straight. Additionally, the game will be held in Philadelphia in primetime, a difficult setting for any team.

The Eagles have a plethora of former Alabama standouts who can make an impact in this game including two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts, prominent wide receiver DeVonta Smith and two-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, among two other Crimson Tide products listed on the active roster in cornerback Eli Ricks and offensive guard Tyler Steen.

Fortunately for Robinson, he has a couple of Nick Saban's top defensive tackles in Daron Payne and Phidarian Mathis, which should make for an all-out 'Bama brawl at Lincoln Financial Stadium and could result in a massive group picture with jersey swaps.

Two other former Alabama standouts that could be in attendance but won't be on the field are Eagles defensive tackle Byron Young and Commanders two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who are each on the injured reserve (Allen is out for the season after he tore his pectoral muscle in Week 6).

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video and FOX (depending on location).

Hunter De Siver
