Robert Gillespie Previews Mercer's 'Quick' Defensive Front
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama's rushing attack between dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe and running backs Jam Miller and Justice Haynes have been pivotal to the Crimson Tide's success in the scoring department as its 34 rushing touchdowns only trail Army and Jacksonville State (35 apiece) for the most in the nation.
Following a historic 42-13 dominant performance on the road against then-No. 15 LSU, the Crimson Tide moved up to No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings after sitting at No. 11 in both last week. The ground game was extremely effective against the Tigers, but it could have a heavy task against Mercer, who Alabama will host on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+
The 9-1 Bears have been stout on the defensive side of the ball this season, especially the pass-rush. Mercer leads the FCS in the following stat categories: sacks (36), tackles for loss (85), first-down runs allowed (40), third-down percentage (21.4 percent), tied for No. 1 in defensive touchdowns (6) and is No. 3 in opponent first downs despite teams ranked 1-7 in this category playing a game or two less than them.
"They're quick, they do a really good job up front using their hands to get out of blocks, they obviously create a lot of tackles for loss, they do a great job sacking the quarterback, they create pressure, they force a lot of turnovers in the secondary because the quarterbacks are just running for their lives and throwing the ball up," Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie said on Wednesday. "They're really good from front to back. They're linebackers are guys that blitz, they read run-pass very well, obviously their record shows that––they're 9-1 for a reason."
"They're a really good football team and I'm excited about the challenge that we get after a big win like that and I think our kids learned a lot from the first time we had a win and had to come play another team next week. So we've got to saddle up and I think our guys are mature enough to understand we've got to go play better this week."
Of course, as you read this, you're probably saying to yourself "Oh, well this is an FCS school, so those numbers and thoughts mean a bit less." However, Gillespie doesn't believe in that narrative in the slightest.
"[We want to go 1-0 every play], F, C, B, S, all those letters don't mean a thing," Gillespie said. "Those kids [at Mercer] play hard and are coached by really good coaches that could coach anywhere. We don't get caught up in that and we've just got to go and play football."
"It doesn't matter who we play, it really doesn't. We've told these guys the scoreboard doesn't matter, the standard of how you play has to matter more than who you're playing. These guys have had a good prep this week and obviously we have to continue as we're going against a really good team...but [like LSU, Georgia and Tennessee] this is a nameless opponent we respect."
Alabama's running back duo of Miller and Haynes haven't really seen the ball much as a receiver this season, but that wasn't the case last game as Miller tallied four receptions on one drive against the Tigers despite coming into the game with six total on the season.
Miller, along with Haynes and wide receiver Kendrick Law hauled in a few screen passes that went for gains of all lengths down the field in Baton Rouge and this quick tactic could work against what Gillespie calls a "quick" defensive front.