Jihaad Campbell Shares Intense Message to Alabama Football Team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— There's one trait of the 2024 Alabama football team that has been consistent all season for Crimson Tide outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson: the intensity of the leadership.
That intensity is evident in every pregame huddle and practice. The game recap videos posted by the Alabama football social team also get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of it, like left guard and captain Tyler Booker in the clip below from the LSU game starting around the 8:40 mark.
Even though he isn't one of the four permanent team captains, Wednesday's practice was Jihaad Campbell's moment to shine.
"Jihaad Campbell spoke to the team today," Robinson said. "The intensity that those guys come with because you will always respect the guys you line up next to. And so when those guys have it, it’s like, ‘Man, I’ve got to step my game up. I can’t take a minute off, a play off.’ We know that any play could be the play. It came down to a handful of plays in the Vanderbilt and Tennessee games. To see the leadership, no matter who we’re playing, keep the intensity— that is what as a coach I’m excited about and appreciate coming in the building.”
Campbell's message was simple according to Robinson.
"'If you are not going to give your all for Alabama in practice, then you don't need to be here."
Robinson said there's some guys that talk the talk, but Campbell is one who lives it out.
Campbell leads the team with 78 tackles and is tied for the team lead with four sacks. He also has an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on the season. He had two key plays in Alabama's win over LSU on Saturday. The junior linebacker deflected a pass on third-and-goal on LSU's opening possession, and forced a fumble on a strip sack on the Tiger's first offensive play immediately following the Alabama offensive turning it over on downs.
"He has been making plays for us all year, and then some big ones on Saturday, especially the strip sack there," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "Just timely in getting the momentum back on our side. He’s a playmaker. His ability to run from sideline to sideline is very special. From a leadership standpoint, today he’s the guy that gets in the middle of the team when we do a little breakdown, and did a great job of making sure he gives his perspective. Making sure our team is all aligned and headed in the direction with our preparation that we need to be.”
Coming off a big road win at LSU, the Alabama coaches and players like Campbell are making sure there's no dropoff in intensity as the Crimson Tide enters the final run of the regular season, starting with Mercer on Saturday.
