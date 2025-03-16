Bud Cauley In Second Through 54 Holes at TPC Sawgrass: Roll Call, March 16, 2025
Three rounds have passed at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and former Alabama golfer Bud Cauley went to bed on Saturday night one shot out of the lead.
He carded a third-round 66 and is 11 under par for the event. J.J. Spaun, who has one PGA Tour win to his name (the 2022 Valero Texas Open) is in sole possession of first place at 12-under.
Cauley initially turned professional in 2011, after his junior season at Alabama. His previous career best at The Players Championship was a tie for 47th place back in 2019.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis: at Texas in Austin, Texas, 12 p.m. CT
- Women's tennis: vs. Florida in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT
- Women's rowing: day two of Cardinal Invitational in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
- Men's golf: Linger Longer Invitational in Eatonton, Ga.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: defeated Texas A&M 6-2 in College Station, Texas.
- Gymnastics: defeated Michigan 197.050-196.675 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Women's rowing: competed at Cardinal Invitational in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
- Track and field: Doris Lemngole earned silver medal in the women's 3,000m at NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Va.
- Men's basketball: lost to Florida 104-82 in SEC Tournament semifinal in Nashville, Tenn.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama baseball right fielder Andrew Pinckney, now in the Washington Nationals organization, has been making noise in Major League Baseball's Spring Breakout games.
- The same goes for former Crimson Tide closer Dylan Ray, who went two scoreless Spring Breakout innings on Friday as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.
- The Philadelphia Eagles compiled a long highlight tape for former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who helped the team win the Super Bowl this past season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 158 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- March 16, 1963: The Saturday Evening Post in its issue dated March 23 alleged Alabama coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was given information by Georgia athletic director Wally Butts prior to the 1962 game won by Alabama 35-0. They ended up suing the publication.
- March 16, 1956: Ozzie Newsome was born in Muscle Shoals, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I scored a touchdown on the first reception I made in the NFL and spiked the ball. The instant I did, I felt horrible and couldn't wait for the game to end so I could call Coach Bryant and apologize. He said he didn't even notice, but I never spiked the ball again.”- Ozzie Newsome