Bud Cauley Shoots 74, Finishes Sixth At Players Championship: Roll Call, March 17, 2025
Bud Cauley was on the verge of greatness on Sunday morning. He entered the final 18 holes at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. in second place, just one shot out of first.
Unfortunately things did not quite go Cauley's way as the former Crimson Tide golfer shot 74 after shooting 66 the day prior. He finished tied for sixth which is still one of the biggest results of his career. His previous best finish at the event was 47th.
Justin Thomas finished -2, Davis Riley -1, and Trey Mullinax +6.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: at Linger Longer Invitational, Eatonton, Ga. (All Day)
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: No. 13 Oklahoma 91, No. 20 Alabama 84
- Baseball: No. 17 Alabama 2, No. 19 Texas A&M 0
- Softball: No. 17 Mississippi St. 4, No. 23 Alabama 3
- Men's tennis: No. 3 Texas 4, Alabama 0
- Women's tennis: Florida 4, Alabama 3
Did You Notice?
Grant Nelson will see a knee specialist on Monday. The belief remains that he will be available against Robert Morris on Friday.
Former Alabama basketball star JD Davison scored 34 points to go with five rebounds and five assists in the Maine Celtics' 115-110 win over the Greensboro Storm.
Arkansas State was given an invite to the NIT, which means that longtime Alabama assistant Bryan Hodsgon will be coaching postseason basketball in just his second year with the Red Wolves.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
157 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 17, 1957: Barry Krauss was born in Pompano Beach, Fla.
March 17, 1963: Staring into a live television camera, Paul Bryant angrily denied he and Wally Butts conspired to fix the 1962 Georgia football game. One of the stars of the 1962 team, Lee Roy Jordan defended his coach, noting that the offense led by quarterback Joe Namath and the defense led by him were the reasons Alabama won 35-0. It was also released that Bryant had taken a lie detector test and had passed with flying colors. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
Everything coach told us turned out to be right – except the vote. He said we had to beat Ohio State convincingly. He said Oklahoma would lose, Michigan would lose, and Notre Dame would beat Texas. We just looked at him, feeling it couldn’t all happen like he said. Damn if it didn’t. Man, I was driving home; sure we’d be national champions. Then we go and get ripped off.”- Barry Krauss of the 1978 bowl sequence