Charles Bediako Appeals to Alabama Supreme Court After Preliminary Injunction Denial

It looks like the Charles Bediako eligibility saga isn't over yet.

The former Alabama center's attorneys filed an appeal on Monday to the Alabama Supreme Court, as they aim to change Tuscaloosa County judge Daniel Pruet's decision of denying Bediako a preliminary injunction.

Pruet ruled on Feb. 9 in favor of the defense, as the Alabama center would not be able to suit up for the remainder of the Crimson Tide's season. But now, Bediako is seeking interim injunctive relief, which if approved, would allow him to play while the appeal is pending.

Bediako sued the NCAA on Jan. 20 with hopes of returning to the Crimson Tide and Tuscaloosa County judge James Roberts granted him a 10-day restraining order.

Bediako was supposed to have an injunction hearing before the Missouri game on Jan. 27, but due to the NCAA attorneys being unable to travel due to the weather, it was postponed and he was granted another 10 days of eligibility.

Nevertheless, Roberts recused himself from the case on Jan. 28. The NCAA requested on Jan. 26 that Roberts recuse himself, as he is a six-figure donor to the University of Alabama.

On Feb. 5, less than 24 hours before the injunction hearing, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey signed an affidavit supporting the NCAA against Bediako. While this wasn't mentioned by either the defense or plaintiff during the hearing, it may have contributed to Pruet's decision.

During his 70 games (67 starts from 2021-23) in Tuscaloosa, Bediako averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. He was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team during his first year and the conference's All-Defensive Team during his second year.

After not being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, he went to the NBA G League. Bediako is currently a member of the Motor City Cruise, but spent 2023-24 with the Austin Spurs and 2024-25 with the Grand Rapids Gold. He never played in an NBA game.

Bediako averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five games with the Crimson Tide this season.

BamaCentral was in the Tuscaloosa County courtroom during the hearing. The hearing began at 9:30 a.m. CT on Feb. 9. David Holt, Bediako's attorney, made his case up until 9:58 a.m., while Taylor Askew, one of the NCAA's attorneys, went until 10:35 a.m. before a 10-minute rebuttal from Holt.

Click here for BamaCentral's notes and quotes taken in chronological order from the case between plaintiff attorney Holt and defendant attorney Askew.

