Charles Bediako Loses in Court on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as the Charles Bediako saga continues. The program discusses the ruling in the case that ended Bediako's eligibility, its fairness, and what it means for the Alabama basketball program going forward.

The program opens by getting into our feelings and reacting to Bediako's ruling as he lost his court case on Monday evening. The Crimson Tide forward is now no longer eligibile to play college basketball. Did the courts get it right? Why did Bediako receive so much more attention that other similar cases? Will this be the moment college athletics regains a bit of order and begins to shape things into a more positive direction?

The conversation continues by discussing the future of college athletics in terms of the European basketball player and eligibility in general. Could the NCAA ultimately give players five years to play after they complete high school? How does the European player complicate things? Will Alabama head coach Nate Oats now pivot to recruiting international players?

Lastly we land on expecataions. How will Alabama basketball replace Bediako on the court? Can the Crimson Tide still reach all its goals without Bediako? What does the rotation look like? Which players must step up in his absence? The show addresses seeding for the SEC Tournament and what a good run in March Madness looks like for this program before finishing with the selection committee potentially punishing the Crimson Tide.

