Chicago Bulls Sign, Waive Joshua Primo: Roll Call, October 4, 2024

Roll Call, October 4, 2024

Oct 19, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the AT&T Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Former Alabama basketball guard Joshua Primo was picked up by a new NBA team. The Chicago Bulls signed and then waived Primo on Thursday. By waiving him, the Bulls still retain his G-League rights. He is expected to play for the Windy City Bulls in the G League while he rehabs an ankle injury according to multiple reports.

Primo most recently played two games for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2024 before getting waived. He was originally drafted in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He was waived by the Spurs in 2022 amidst an indecent exposure investigation.

The guard spent one season at Alabama as part of the Crimson Tide's 2021 SEC championship team. Primo was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

  • Cross Country at Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational, Chicago, Illinois. Women: 10 a.m. Men: 10:40 a.m.
  • Men's Tennis at Big 12/SEC Challenge, Waco, Texas, 12 p.m.
  • Soccer vs. Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

  • The Alabama soccer team went and visited with cancer patients ahead of the team's Power of Pink game this Friday against Kentucky.
  • Longtime Alabama football practice referee Eddie Conyers was recognized as this week's "Rare Tide." Conyers is 96 and has been helping with Crimson Tide football practice since 1962.
  • Wide receiver Jalen Hale, quarterback Ty Simpson and offensive lineman Casey Poe were recognized as the football team's Student-Athletes of the Week.

October 4, 1969: In one of the most exciting games in college football history, Alabama edged Ole Miss 33-32 before a sellout crowd at Legion Field and large television audience on ABC. Alabama’s Scott Hunter was 22-for-29 and 300 passing yards while Rebels quarterback Archie Manning was 33-for-52 for 436 yards to go with 15 carries for 104 rushing yards. Mississippi's 609 yards were the most ever registered against a Crimson Tide defense.

“I’ve been here so long that when I got here the Dead Sea wasn’t even sick.” – Wimp Sanderson.

