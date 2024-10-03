Bama Central

Will an SEC Team Finish Undefeated? Just a Minute

There are four unbeaten teams remaining in the SEC: Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

Katie Windham

Oct 21, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (30) recovers a fumble and runs it in for a touchdown against Tennessee as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley (6) attempts to tackle him at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Tennessee 34-20. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham discusses whether or not one of the four remaining unbeaten teams in the Southeastern Conference will be able to finish the regular season with an unblemished record.

After last week's upsets from Kentucky and Alabama, there are four undefeated teams left in the SEC: Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. (Texas A&M is 2-0 within SEC play, but lost to Notre Dame in Week 1.) But can any of these teams finish the regular season 12-0?

Alabama has the most ranked games left on the schedule of the four teams with matchups still to go against Missouri, Tennessee, Oklahoma and LSU. Tennessee only has two ranked games left, but both are against top-five teams (Alabama and at Georgia.) Texas still has to play Georgia as well, but the game will be at home in Austin. The Longhorns also have two rivalry games against ranked opponents with Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Missouri probably has the easiest overall schedule remaining, but the Tigers do have to travel to No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 26.

What do you think? Can the Crimson Tide sweep through the regular season under Kalen DeBoer? Will Texas run the table? Let us know in the comments on social media.

Katie Windham
