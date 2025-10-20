Oklahoma City Thunder Add Former Alabama Player: Roll Call
After going undrafted following his senior season at Alabama, Chris Youngblood faced an uphill battle to make an NBA roster. That challenge was made even harder when Youngblood was picked up by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the league's defending champions, who boast one of the deepest rosters and G-League teams in the NBA.
The team announced it was signing Youngblood to its final two-way contract on Saturday following an impressive summer and fall from the Alabama alum. Youngblood averaged 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in five games in the Las Vegas Summer League, and followed it up by averaging 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in the preseason. Youngblood has emerged as a favorite on the team, with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander even wearing his jersey in a recent Instagram post.
Youngblood will now split time between the Thunder and the G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. The Blue are among the best teams in the G-League, meaning that Youngblood should be competing for a championship with both teams this season.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Men's Golf at Fallen Oak Collegiate, Saucier, Miss., All Day
Saturday and Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Football: Alabama 37, Tennesse 20
Soccer: Mississippi State 1, Alabama 0
Volleyball: Alabama 3, South Carolina 0
Softball (Exhibition): Alabama 11, Itawamba 2
Softball (Exhibition): Alabama 15, Itawamba 0
Did You Notice?
- Alabama football flipped a Georgia commit following the win over Tennessee. 2026 EDGE Corey Howard is ranked as a three-star across all outlets and announced his commitment on Sunday. Howard is a Valdosta, Ga. native.
- Alabama softball hosted Itawamba for a doubleheader on Sunday. The Crimson Tide won 11-2 in the first game and 15-0 in the second. Audrey Vandagriff, Brooke Wells, and Alexis Pupillo homered for Alabama.
- Josh Jacobs had his third straight two-touchdown game for the Packers. Jacobs had 13 rushes for 55 yards and two scores, including what would prove to be the game-winner with under two minutes to go in Green Bay's 27-23 win over Arizona. Jacobs is now tied with Jonathan Taylor for the most total touchdowns on the season with eight.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 20, 1951: In Alabama's first televised game, the Crimson Tide lost 27-13 to Tennessee at Legion Field.
October 20, 1974: Alabama's Leroy Cook was named the National Defensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance in the 30-7 trouncing of Tennessee. Cook was credited with 11 tackles, including four quarterback sacks. Defensive teammates Bob Baumhower and Charlie Hannah had three sacks apiece as the "Redwood Forest" defense notched 13 sacks for a minus 82 yards. After helping UT quarterback Randy Wallace up after one of his sacks, Cook told him, “You are a great quarterback. Thank goodness you don't have time to throw."
October 20, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw for a career-high 306 yards and four touchdowns as top-ranked Alabama trounced Tennessee 44-13 at Neyland Stadium. The Crimson Tide had scored at least 30 points in each of its first seven games, the longest streak to start a season in school history. "We set the tone and we stayed on it," McCarron said. "We never let up, and that was the biggest thing Coach keeps preaching."
Oct. 20, 2015: Former Alabama running back Altee Tenpenny was killed in a one-car wreck Tuesday evening, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. Tenpenny, 20, was driving through Mississippi on Mississippi Highway 1 when he collided with a highway sign at approximately 5 p.m. just outside Glen Allan.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Smoke 'em if you got 'em"
-— Although it’s been quoted in numerous movies, including “Spaceballs,” it was a popular phrase in the military during World War II, meaning to take a break.