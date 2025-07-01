Class of 2026 Safety Rihyael Kelly on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Crimson Tide's new wide receiver commit, rank the SEC quarterbacks after a voicemail, and then get into two fun interviews. We're honored to have Alabama football Class of 2026 safety commit Rihyael Kelley and professional wrestler Legendary Larry D join us to close the show.
The program opens by breaking down what we see in the Crimson Tide's new wide receiver Owen Cabell. How will Cabell fit in Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb's offense?
We then transition to the voicemail line as Dax has a bone to pick with the media's outlook on Ty Simpson's preseason hype, or lack-there-of.
The show then heats up by welcoming Class of 2026 safety Rihyael Kelly into the program to get to know Alabama's newest defensive back and why he ultimately chose the Crimson Tide.
We welcome Larry D to the program to discuss New Era Wrestling's next event on July 12. The Star Spangled Bash will be held at Swann Gym at 7:30 p.m. Our very own Joe Gaither will serve as the special guest ring announcer. Use promo code "LARRYD" when purchasing tickets for a discount.
