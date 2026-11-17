Alabama's professional athletes put the world on notice.

Yes, the world.

Alabama alumni dominated across numerous leagues, but the show was stolen by a baseball player who put together an extraordinary week overseas. Business was handled at the college level, as basketball and football avoided losses, leaving us with an abundance of worthy candidates for every award in today's edition of Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week.

Freshman of the Week: Cole Cloer

Rebounding is under a microscope for Alabama basketball, and Cloer has been up to the task. He led Alabama with six rebounds in its 109-68 win over Oakland and then grabbed five in the team's victory over Seton Hall. But the most important development was his shots finally falling. Cloer scored in double figures for the first time against the Pirates, finishing with 12 points in a game that should build confidence in his ability to stay on the court in big games as the rotation tightens.

Athlete of the Week: Lotzeir Brooks

Brooks scored 12 of Alabama's 21 points against Vanderbilt. That'll do it.

The sophomore caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 21-6 win over the Commodores, the sixth time he's cleared 50 yards this season. Brooks moved past Rico Scott to become the team's leading receiver in the win, although the two of them and Ryan Coleman-Williams will likely go back and forth for the top spot all season — a good problem for this team to have right now.

Pro Athlete of the Week: John Lemm

Quinnen Williams forced a fumble, recorded a sack, and had 10 tackles. Mark Sears had two extraordinary G-League performances. Jahmyr Gibbs had over 250 (!) yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns.

But only one man made an All-World team, and it was the Crimson Tide's 2026 catcher. Lemm led Australia to a silver medal at the U-23 World Cup and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after hitting .500 with 4 home runs, an OPS of 1.719, and a slugging percentage of 1.143.

I sat down with Lemm back in the spring for a story on his career journey, which featured this quote on one day getting to represent his home country.

"Wearing the green and gold has always been a dream of mine. I've never been able to wear it, and I feel like I put myself in a position where I should be able to represent my country one day. Whenever I get that call or text that I can, it's going to be one of the top moments of my career."

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