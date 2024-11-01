Crimson Tide Hoops and Much More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On today's episode of the "All Things Bama Podcast", new host Mason Woods is joined by Joe Gaither, host of the Joe Gaither Show, and the duo touch on a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics.
In the first part of the program, Mason and Joe discuss the Alabama women's cross country team winning the SEC Championship behind an incredible performance from Doris Lemngole who shattered the course record with an 18 minute 6k. Other members of the team finished strong among the field of over 170 as well with Brenda Tuwei coming in fourth, Pheline Cheruto in 15th, Addison Dorenkamp in 19th, Franziska Drexler in 33rd, Lily Walters in 39th, Jami Reed in 41st, and Kate Dickman in 43rd.
Next, the pair dives into Crimson Tide men's basketball as Nate Oats and company prepare for opening night against UNC Asheville on November 4th. Find out just what Alabama's performance against Memphis in last week's exhibition game means for the season ahead. It may not be exactly what the score indicated.
Finally, the program wraps up with a brief discussion on Crimson Tide football and what Alabama will face when it travels to Baton Rouge next Saturday for a ranked matchup with LSU.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as Mason and Joe further breakdown the LSU Tigers and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".