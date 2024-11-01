Alabama Wins 2024 Women's Cross Country SEC Championship
The Alabama women's cross country team won the SEC Championship individual and team titles on Friday morning in Bryan-College Station, Texas.
The Crimson Tide tallied a deciding 72 points, as the Tennessee Volunteers were second with 103 and the Florida Gators earned bronze with 122. This is Alabama's fourth SEC Championship title as the Tide won in 2022-23, 1986-87 and 1987-88.
Doris Lemngole led the way for Alabama with a record-shattering 6k championship victory after clocking a time of 18:20.3, defeating Florida runner-up Hilda Olemomoi, a Crimson Tide transfer, by 4.7 seconds.
Lemngole's had quite the past few days as she was named the SEC's 2024 Women's Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.
Lemngole, who maintains a 4.0 GPA and is a 2024 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll member and USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree, is a four-time All-American with dominating runs throughout her Crimson Tide career.
In 2023, Lemngole was named the SEC Women's Cross Country Freshman of the Year and was the runner-up in the NCAA Cross Country Championships. But 2024 has simply belonged to her as she was named the NCAA Division I Cross Country Regular Season MVP after being named the national champion in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Friday morning's results added to her jaw-dropping accolades.
That being said, there were several other members of the Tide's women's cross country team who stood out in the 6k, as Brenda Tuwei finished fourth, Pheline Cheruto was 15th, Addison Dorenkamp followed at 19th, Franziska Drexler was 33rd, Lilly Walters was 39th, Jami Reed was 41st and Kate Dickman was 43rd in a field of 170-plus women.
Arkansas won the men's 8k but the Crimson Tide still impressed in the event with a second-place finish from Victor Kiprop, Dismus Lokira was fourth, Dennis Kipruto was sixth, Hillary Cheruiyot placed 19th, Hudson Hurst followed at 21st, Jack Hawes was 41st and Charlie Rogers' No. 48 spot squeezed him into the top 50 in a field of 120-plus men.