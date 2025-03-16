Crimson Tikes: Bounced
Normally, you'd say that this one will hurt for a while, but Alabama basketball doesn't have time to dwell or mope about being knocked out of the SEC Tournament.
Selection Sunday is at hand, and the Crimson Tide will be heading to its first-round matchup as a likely No. 2 seed.
Regardless of where it ends up in the brackets, Alabama will almost certainly next face its first unranked opponent in more than a month (nine straight opponents).
About Crimson Tikes
"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature. Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground."
Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”
