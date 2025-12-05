Crimson Tikes Cartoon: Laying Down the Law-son at the SEC Championship Game

So here we are in familiar territory, at the end of yet another college football regular season with Alabama and Georgia meeting once again in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

This is the 12th consecutive SEC Championship Game to involve Alabama and/or Georgia, and the fifth head-to-head meeting in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide won all four previous matchups. Alabama won 32-28 in 2012, 35-28 in 2018, 41-24 in 2022 and 27-24 in 2023. Overall, Alabama has won 10 of the past 11 meetings dating back to 2008.

Six of the previous 10 meetings between Alabama and Georgia have come in either the SEC Championship Game or the CFP National Championship Game.

SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 9 Alabama

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

4:15 p.m. ET (3:15 p.m. CT)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (75,000), Atlanta, Ga.

ABC: Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge, sidelines



Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is the #2 seed and the visiting team. Alabama (10-2, 7-1 SEC) is the #1 seed and the home team.

Alabama will wear dark jerseys (crimson), while Georgia will wear white.



SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Only three times since 2006 (2014, 2023, 2024) has the winner of the SEC Championship Game failed to advance to the national championship game. This will mark the second straight season neither team in the championship game went undefeated in SEC play - prior to that since 2017 at least one team in the SEC Championship Game had been undefeated in SEC play. The game, which started in 1992, is in its 34th year.



SEC CHAMPIONS: Georgia will be vying for its 16th SEC Championship and third in the last four seasons. Alabama is aiming for its 31st SEC Championship.



RADIO: Managed by Learfield IMG College, the SEC Radio Network will broadcast the game on a syndicated basis to the 11-state SEC region and around the nation via satellite radio.



SiriusXM: SEC Radio Network: Dave Neal, play-by-play; Dave Archer, analyst; Stephen Hartzell, sidelines). The National/Learfield IMG broadcast is available on Sirius 84. The Georgia broadcast is available on channel 106 on Sirius and XM 190, while the Alabama broadcast is available on channel 162on Sirius and XM 191.



SERIES: Alabama leads the series with Georgia 44-26-6 dating to 1895. Georgia’s last win over the Crimson Tide came on Jan. 10, 2022 by a score of 33-18 and delivered the Bulldogs their first national championship since 1980. It capped a 14-1 season. Then, Georgia became the first team in the CFP-era to repeat as champions, going 15-0 in 2022. The Bulldogs went 12-0 in 2023 before falling to the Tide in the SEC Championship Game, ending a 29-game winning streak and missing the CFP. This year, UA came to Athens for the first time since 2015 and snapped Georgia’s record 33-game home winning streak.

