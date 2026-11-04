Alabama cross country swept the SEC Championship in Columbia, Mo., last week, with the men repeating as conference champions and the women claiming their first title since 2024. With no football or basketball this week, the runners get the spotlight in this week's edition of Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week, alongside a pair of former Crimson Tide defensive linemen.

Freshman of the Week: Rodgers Plimo

Plimo, a freshman from Kenya, placed third in the men's 8K in Missouri. The only Alabama runner to place higher was veteran Dismus Lokira, who finished second. Plimo has put together a great freshman campaign for the Crimson Tide and figures to be a key piece of the program's future.

Nothing like a championship morning. ☕️🏆



The Alabama men are your 2026 SEC Cross Country Champions!#RollTide | @AlabamaTrack pic.twitter.com/l9kcKnkYyv — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) October 30, 2026

Athlete of the Week: Caren Kiplagat

The sophomore from Kenya won the women's 8K at last week's SEC Championships, the star of Alabama cross country's dominant day. The Crimson Tide women won their first conference title since 2024, with five runners in the top 18 of that race. Kiplagat finished the 3.7-mile race in 18:46.5 to win her fourth race in four appearances this season.

CAREN KIPLAGAT LEADS ALABAMA 🥇🐘



Kiplagat won the individual title and led Alabama to an SEC Championship win with a 18:46.5 run at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Missouri.



Kiplagat currently ranks 7th in the FloTrack #CollegeXC rankings. pic.twitter.com/MUXz4uzIen — FloTrack (@FloTrack) October 30, 2026

Pro Athlete of the Week: Quinnen Williams

Williams gamed the system a little here by playing two games in a seven-day span. First, four tackles and a sack in the Dallas Cowboys' 38-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Then, a season-high two sacks on Sunday in the Cowboys' stunning loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Williams has been worth every bit of the draft capital that Dallas gave up to acquire him, with 29 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble through eight games as one of the most consistent interior presences in football.

Most sacks this season among defensive interior



Jeffery Simmons 5.0

Dexter Lawrence 5.0

Alim McNeil 5.0

Quinnen Williams 5.0

Zach Allen 4.5 pic.twitter.com/2l2k3pamc8 — PFF (@PFF) November 3, 2026

Clutch Athlete of the Week: Que Robinson

The Broncos' defense came up with an electric goal-line stand in the final seconds to keep the Chiefs out of the end zone and secure a massive division victory. On second-and-goal from the three-yard line, Patrick Mahomes rolled out, looking to break for the corner and try to score with his legs. Robinson beat him to the corner, forcing him out of bounds and preventing a likely touchdown.

The second-year lineman was a fourth-round pick by Denver last season. He recorded a playoff sack in January for the team, and has earned himself a bigger role through the first half of the 2026 season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news