Re-Grading Every 2025 NFL Trade Deadline Deal One Year Later

Ahead of this year’s trade deadline , teams across the NFL are making deals to either improve their roster for a postseason run or gain draft capital and pivot their focus toward the future. Naturally, a lot of hype will surround these moves, but how impactful will they actually be?

Many teams executed trades before the deadline last season for the same purpose. Some proved more effective than others. As such, we’ve re-graded every trade from last year’s deadline.

Jets trade CB Sauce Gardner to Colts

The Jets traded corner Sauce Gardner to the Colts in exchange for two first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell. The Jets used the first of those two picks on tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Colts: B-

Jets: A

New grades:

Colts: D

Jets: A-

The Jets are the clear winner one year after the Sauce Gardner trade. The Colts made a win-now move after a 7–2 start in 2025 by bringing in the star corner. The addition of Gardner wasn’t enough, especially after Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending torn Achilles. The Colts failed to make the playoffs last season, as Gardner only appeared in four of eight games. Gardner has been available in 2026, but the Colts’ defense has been poor, ranking 23rd in EPA per play (0.02) and 30th in points allowed per game (27.8). The Colts have already moved on from general manager Chris Ballard and have begun a fire sale, dealing Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner as they look to recoup draft capital since they do not have a first-round pick next April.

It’s too early to fully grade the Jets’ side since they have yet to use the second of their two first-round picks, but they received excellent value for Gardner. The player they have drafted already from the deal, Sadiq, has played well through the first eight weeks, catching 17 passes for 186 yards and a diving touchdown . With the Colts at 2–6, the next pick coming over would currently be No. 4 in the 2027 draft order, which only adds to the value the Jets gained in the deal.

Raiders trade WR Jakobi Meyers to Jaguars

The Raiders traded receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars in exchange for fourth- and sixth-round picks. The Raiders used the fourth-round pick as part of a trade package with the Texans, which saw them eventually draft safety Treydan Stukes and guard Trey Zuhn. They used the sixth-round pick to trade for Taron Johnson.

Jaguars: B+

Raiders: A

New grades:

Jaguars: A

Raiders: B-

Meyers’s numbers have not been gaudy since coming to Jacksonville (64 catches, 792 yards and five touchdowns), but the way he opened up the Jaguars’ offense and helped Trevor Lawrence begin playing the best football of his career has been invaluable. It’s no coincidence that the Jaguars emerged as one of the best teams in the NFL after trading for Meyers, and haven’t looked back since.

“Our first practice with Jakobi, we were a better team,” coach Liam Coen told Pat McAfee last February. “The first practice Jakobi came in, our pass game looked completely different, the whole team was like, ‘What?’ It just changed because it allowed [Brian Thomas Jr.], Parker [Washington] [and] Brenton [Strange] to do what they do well and Trevor had a lot of trust and respect in him.”

On the Raiders’ end, they were able to pick up a couple of players as they patched up their secondary this offseason. Their pass defense remains young and a work in progress, ranking 28th in EPA per pass allowed (0.15) and 25th in passing yards allowed per game (235.5). While keeping Meyers could have been helpful, Meyers wanted out and was set to become a free agent, so it made sense for the Raiders to get something back in return during a forgettable year.

Saints trade WR/KR Rashid Shaheed to Seahawks

The Saints traded receiver Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks in exchange for a fourth- and fifth-round pick. The Saints used those picks on guard Jeremiah Wright and safety Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Seahawks: A

Saints: C

New grades:

Seahawks: A+

Saints: C

If a trade helps a team win a Super Bowl, that trade is deserving of an A+. And that’s exactly what the acquisition of Rashid Shaheed did for the Seahawks. Shaheed made a critical punt return touchdown against the Rams in Week 16 that helped the Seahawks win the NFC West and earn home-field advantage in the playoffs. He later recorded a kick return for touchdown in a divisional round win over the 49ers. While Shaheed has not been super productive, he helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl and did not cost them a ton in draft capital.

After the Super Bowl parade, the Seahawks re-signed Shaheed on a three-year, $51 million deal.

On the Saints’ end, they have not been great since trading Shaheed, but losing him has also been far from their biggest problem this season as they’ve struggled to run the ball and be consistent on defense. Thus far, Styles has primarily seen action on special teams while Wright has made one start at guard.

Jets trade DT Quinnen Williams to Cowboys

The Jets traded DT Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys in exchange for DT Mazi Smith, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick. The Jets traded back from their second-round pick with the Lions and drafted corner D’Angelo Ponds and Cade Klubnik in the fourth round with the extra pick they received from the Lions.

Cowboys: B+

Jets: A

New grades:

Cowboys: C

Jets: B

The Cowboys traded for Quinnen Williams at the deadline last season, looking to improve their defense after having traded Micah Parsons before the season. While Williams played well last season with the Cowboys, helping him earn a four-year contract extension before this season, he has not been as effective in 2026. Williams was acquired in part because of his run defense efforts, but he has not been as good against the run in 2026 as the Cowboys rank last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (152.8 per game).

Thus far, their trade grade is more incomplete than anything. The Jets still have their first-round pick coming in April (it would be No. 10 in the current draft order). Smith did not last past the 2025 season with the Jets and Ponds has had a limited role as he adjusts to playing nickel to start his pro career.

Dolphins trade Jaelan Phillips to Eagles

The Dolphins traded Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles for a third-round pick. The Dolphins used the pick on tight end Will Kacmarek.

Eagles: B

Dolphins: A

New grades:

Eagles: B

Dolphins: B

The Eagles boosted their pass rush last season by dealing for Jaelan Phillips. Phillips was productive for the Eagles, but was not enough to overcome their offensive issues which led to their season ending in the wild-card round. They tried to re-sign Phillips this offseason, but were outbid by the Panthers. Though it made sense for the Eagles to make a move to help them contend, it didn’t really help them, but it didn’t hurt them much either.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, used the pick on Kacmarek, who has started six of seven games and already impressed with his blocking abilities .

Bengals trade LB Logan Wilson to the Cowboys

The Bengals traded linebacker Logan Wilson to the Cowboys in exchange for a seventh-round pick. The Bengals used the pick on tight end Jack Endries.

Bengals: B

Cowboys: D

New grades:

Bengals: B

Cowboys: C

The Cowboys took a flier on Logan Wilson at the deadline, but he was unable to move the needle for them. He started just one of seven games and could not improve the Cowboys’ linebacker room before he was released in February. He retired a month later. The Bengals’ pick in the trade, Jack Endries, has primarily been a special-teamer to start his career, though he did just log his first reception against the Titans—a one-yard touchdown.

Titans trade DL Dre’Mont Jones to Ravens

The Titans traded Dre’Mont Jones to the Ravens in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick. Tennessee used the pick on offensive lineman Fernando Carmona.

Ravens: B

Titans: B+

New grades:

Ravens: B-

Titans: B+

Dre’Mont Jones started eight games for the Ravens after he was traded to Baltimore, recording 2.5 sacks, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery. He wasn’t able to help the Ravens fulfill their postseason aspirations, but was productive before leaving for the Patriots in free agency. The Titans, meanwhile, drafted guard Fernando Carmona, who started three games before landing on injured reserve.

Titans trade CB Roger McCreary to Rams

The Titans traded corner Roger McCreary and a conditional sixth-round pick to the Rams in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick. The Titans used the pick as part of a package to select linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

Titans: C+

Rams: B

New grades:

Titans: B+

Rams: C-

The Rams added Roger McCreary at the deadline last year to bolster their secondary, but the unit remained their kryptonite in the playoffs when they failed to reach the Super Bowl. McCreary primarily contributed on special teams—another kryptonite for Los Angeles—and left for the Lions in free agency as the Rams traded for Trent McDuffie and signed Jaylen Watson. The pick for McCreary was only part of the package for the Titans to draft Hill, but he has already been a good piece for the Titans’ defense through nine weeks, recording 82 tackles (second-most in the NFL) and a forced fumble.

Patriots trade DE Keion White to 49ers

The Patriots traded defensive end Keion White to the 49ers in exchange for a late-round pick swap. The Patriots traded back from the pick they got with the 49ers, picking up quarterback Behren Morton in the seventh-round and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Vikings.

Patriots: B

49ers: C+

New grades:

Patriots: B

49ers: B

The 49ers traded for Keion White while in desperate need of pass rush help. He recorded 1.5 sacks over nine games in 2025 while the 49ers finished last in the NFL in sacks. He’s been better this year, recording 3.5 sacks through the first seven games while already earning six starts. The Patriots’ grade is mostly incomplete since they still have to use their sixth-round pick and Morton is a developing backup.

Eagles trade WR John Metchie III to the Jets for CB Michael Carter II

The Eagles traded John Metchie III to the Jets in exchange for Michael Carter II and a 2027 late-round pick swap.

Jets: B

Eagles: B-

New grades:

Jets: C+

Eagles: B-

The Eagles acquired Michael Carter II before the deadline last season. Carter has been a nice role player for Philadelphia in the secondary, helping fill in at safety, a position group that is thin for the team. This year, he has appeared in six games and started two, while allowing a 44.4 passer rating in coverage. For the Jets, Metchie appeared in nine games, starting seven of them and catching 29 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He departed in the offseason for the Panthers.

Browns trade edge Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to Bears

The Browns traded edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Bears in exchange for a late-round pick swap. The Browns used the pick as part of a trade package with the Chargers to move up and draft tackle Austin Barber in the third round.

Bears: C

Browns: B-

New grades:

Bears: C-

Browns: B

The Bears brought in Tryon-Shoyinka, the Buccaneers’ 2021 first-round pick. He wasn’t able to add a ton of pass rush juice to Chicago as he appeared in eight games and played 22% of the defensive snaps while tallying 13 tackles and one tackle for loss. While the pick the Browns received was only part of the package they used to draft Barber, he has already been a productive rookie for Cleveland, starting all eight games and showing promise along the offensive line.

Saints trade OL Trevor Penning to Chargers

The Saints traded offensive lineman Trevor Penning to the Chargers right before the deadline in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Chargers: B

Saints: C+

New grades:

Chargers: C+

Saints: C+

The Chargers brought in much-needed offensive line help at the deadline last season by acquiring Trevor Penning, and re-signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason. He started four games for the Chargers in 2025 and started two this year before landing on injured reserve. While he certainly has not solved the Chargers’ offensive line issues, he was a necessary depth piece for Los Angeles. The Saints’ grade is mostly incomplete until they make their pick.