Where Alabama Landed in First 2026 College Football Playoff Ranking

The first College Football Playoff poll of the 2026 season has been released. Every week from now until the unveiling of the 12-team field in December, the committee's top 25 teams will be announced on ESPN.

The rankings are the best look we will get into the committee's evaluation of the playoff contenders. They are always a major source of controversy, and this week, Alabama was at the center of it.

In the first edition of the rankings, Kalen DeBoer's team came in at No. 5, as the committee's highest-ranked two-loss squad. Alabama is above one-loss BYU and Notre Dame, undefeated UCLA, and a Tennessee team that beat the Crimson Tide less than three weeks ago. Additionally, Alabama is ranked above a 7-1 Kentucky team that the Crimson Tide beat 45-17 in Week 2. The AP poll has the Wildcats above the Crimson Tide.

Alabama came in at No. 9 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll on Sunday, showing just how much more favorably the committee views the Crimson Tide's schedule and quality losses. Alabama has wins over two of the committee's top 25 teams: No. 6 Kentucky and No. 21 South Carolina. Both teams that beat the Crimson Tide are ranked in the top 15: No. 2 Georgia and No. 13 Tennessee.

College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Miami (8-0)

2. Georgia (7-1)

3. Utah (8-0)

4. Indiana (8-1)

5. Alabama (6-2)

6. Kentucky (7-1)

7. Texas (6-2)

8. UCLA (8-0)

9. BYU (7-1)

10. Ole Miss (6-2)

11. Notre Dame (7-1)

12. Ohio State (6-2)

13. Tennessee (6-2)

14. LSU (6-2)

15. Texas Tech (7-1)

16. Wake Forest (7-1)

17. Houston (6-2)

18. Missouri (6-2)

19. Iowa (6-2)

20. USC (7-2)

21. South Carolina (5-3)

22. Arizona (6-2)

23. Oregon (5-3)

24. Florida (5-3)

25. Boise State (7-1)

CFP selection committee members

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)

Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director

Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach

Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director

Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director

Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets

Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach

Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director

Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman

Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach

Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach

Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end

Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director

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