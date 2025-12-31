Daniel Flick Breaks Down the Indiana Hoosiers on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a New Year's Eve edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Daniel Flick of Indiana Hoosiers On SI as we dive into the Rose Bowl and get to know Curt Cignetti's program. Flick details how the Hoosier's made it to the quarterfinal and if they have any weaknesses, along with setting the scene in Pasadena and picking three players to watch.

Flick opens the program by talking about Indiana's strengths as a program and what they do well. He outlines the Hoosiers' positive turnover margin, lack of penalties and sound fundamentals. With that backdrop, we wonder if Indiana has any weaknesses or is unbeatable in the Rose Bowl.

Rose Bowl Day 2 Postcard as Alabama, Indiana Hold Media Day

The conversation with Flick continues as we talk about Fernando Mendoza and his receiving corps. What has made Mendoza so good this season and worthy of the Heisman Trophy? Elijah Sarratt has received most of the attention in the wide receiver room, but Flick details the weapon that's been even more productive for the Indiana offense.

Alabama OL Coach Talks Challenges that Led to Heavy Rotation Throughout Season

What's the biggest question for Indiana entering the Rose Bowl? Flick discusses Stephen Daley's injury and how the Hoosiers will approach his absence on the defensive line in this playoff game. He continues on the defensive side of the ball and talks about Bryant Haines and his journey in coaching and his defensive tendencies. Can Ty Simpson dissect his zone defenses? Will the Hoosiers be able to cover the Crimson Tide?

Nick Saban Doesn't Think College Football Fans Regard Indiana Highly Enough

