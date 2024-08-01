DeBoer Confirms Health of Jehiem Oatis: Roll Call, August 1, 2024
As Alabama football opened fall camp on Wednesday morning, a notably large presence was back with the defensive line during the media viewing period.
Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis, a returning starter, helped lead the defensive line through drills. Oatis missed all of Alabama's spring practice with an injury, and had to watch the A-Day game from the sideline.
After practice, DeBoer provided an update on Oatis, and assured everyone of the health of the 300-plus-pound beheomth on the interior.
“He was almost ready right at the end of spring ball,” DeBoer said. “He’s had a good summer and excited about what he’ll bring to the table for us. He was right on the verge. If we had one more week of spring ball, we would probably made sure he was out there at that time.”
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison, now with the Indianapolis Colts, is working with the starters during training camp as a free safety, per reports. Harrison has played a number of different positions in the NFL since being drafted by the Jaguars in 2018, including strong safety and linebacker.
- The 2024-25 Alabama athletics calendar is just on the horizon, with Wednesday marking a week away from Alabama soccer's first exhibition match of the season.
- Local media has been raving about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during training camp, now entering his fourth year as a starting quarterback.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
30 Days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 1, 1983: Richard Todd was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The magazine took an in-depth look at the former Alabama quarterback following another Crimson Tide legend Joe Namath as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I know there's tremendous expectations here for what you would like to accomplish with this football program. I can tell you that however you feel about it, I have even higher expectations for what we want to accomplish. I want to win every game we play.” — Nick Saban