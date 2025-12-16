Alabama Health Update and CFP Discussion on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Brax Garrison started as we discuss the upcoming College Football Playoff matchup between Alabama and Oklahoma. The trio talks about what we saw in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility on Monday, facing Brent Venables' defense a second time, preventing turnovers and the entire playoff weekend.

The program opens with the voicemail line as Dax gives us his thoughts on Alabama basketball's loss to Arizona over the weekend before talking about the College Football Playoff game ahead. Dax conceeds that there isn't too much hope to hang onto for the football program, but picks the Crimson Tide to win in Norman out of loyalty.

From there we turn to Garrison as he gives his thoughts on the state of the Alabama football program. Garrison recaps what went wrong in the SEC Championship Game and helps us discuss Ty Simpson's confidence and the offense's continuity. Could the team get healthier over the next few days and look better in Oklahoma?

We discuss what we saw at the Crimson Tide's practice availability on Monday, specifically in terms of which injured players participated and how effective they will be on Friday night.

Garrison helps us discuss facing a team a second time and what the Alabama offense is preparing for in facing a team they had success against from a yardage standpoint, but struggled with critical errors against in Tuscaloosa.

