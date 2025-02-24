Did Alabama Basketball Get its Mojo Back on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez. Fernandez introduces himself, gives some background on his interests and then we dive into Alabama's win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday while mixing in a few voicemails.
The program opens with Fernandez giving us his perspective on the Crimson Tide's 96-83 victory over Kentucky as he was on the floor in Coleman Coliseum shooting the game for a TV station. Fernandez describes how frustrated Otega Oweh got with the officiating and talks about Alabama coach Nate Oats and his early substitutions.
We dive into the voicemail line and discuss Mark Sears' recent performances. Sears has been on a tear offensively the last two games after being under the microscope. What does Sears need to focus on down the stretch to take the Tide to its goals?
Alabama forward Grant Nelson struggled on Saturday but Cliff Omoruyi didn't. The program dives into the Crimson Tide's front court and wonders if the preseason goals are still relevant for the program considering the success of last season.
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live on Mondays-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.