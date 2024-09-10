Diving Into Alabama's Week 2 Win on The Joe Gaither Show
The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the South Florida Bulls 42-16 on Saturday night, so let's kick off the new week on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" by diving into the game and talking about what went right or wrong for the Crimson Tide.
The show opens with looking at the offensive line's performance from Saturday as they faced unusual circumstances. Will the Crimson Tide continue to have to play a make-shift line? What did South Florida do to make things so complicated for Alabama?
The conversation moves into the Alabama defense as they played well all night long. Who stood out for the Crimson Tide? What does this defender do that makes the whole defense better?
We must spend time giving credit to Alex Golesh as he and his staff brought the Bulls to Tuscaloosa with a game plan to win. Golesh and his staff threw lots of looks at Alabama giving the Crimson Tide lots of experience for an early season game. It's the second year the Bulls have given Alabama this gift and while many called for canceling the 2026 game, perhaps gratefulness for an early season test is more in order.
The program evaluates Jalen Milroe as the Alabama quarterback is always under a microscope. He continues to show small signs of growth but faced circumstances that would overwhelm many quarterbacks in the same boat.
