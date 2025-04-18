Bama Central

Do Alabama Baseball and Softball Have the Same Problems? Just a Minute

Both Crimson Tide baseball and softball have put together marquee wins against top tier teams this season, but have also been faced with consistency issues throughout the year. Are both teams facing the same types of problems?

Mason Woods

Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) fields and throws to first for an out against Mississippi State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa Friday, April 11, 2025.
Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) fields and throws to first for an out against Mississippi State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa Friday, April 11, 2025. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's recruiting writer Mason Woods and beat writers Joe Gaither and Will Miller discuss the problems facing Alabama's baseball team and how they may just apply across all diamond sports.

While both Alabama baseball and softball have picked up impressive victories over highly ranked teams this season, both squads have struggled to put together consistently strong performances.

Though Alabama softball has seemingly worked some of those issues out with a series win over Oklahoma and a follow up takedown of Florida, Rob Vaughn's team continues to have issues closing games out.

The Crimson Tide opened its SEC slate with an incredibly impressive win over the then top ranked Tennessee Volunteers, but has also dropped games and series to teams it was expected to beat.

Last week, Alabama lost its series against Mississippi State who currently resides near the bottom of the conference, and on Thursday night, blew a 5-1 lead against LSU in the back half of the matchup. Though the Tide built up an impressive lead through the first six innings of the game, LSU was simply too much and managed to score 10 unanswered runs in the final three innings.

If the Tide can put together a strong series victory similar to what Patrick Murphy and the softball team did against Oklahoma, it could just be the catalyst for an excellent finish to the season.

See Also...

feed

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/All Things Bama