Do Alabama Baseball and Softball Have the Same Problems? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's recruiting writer Mason Woods and beat writers Joe Gaither and Will Miller discuss the problems facing Alabama's baseball team and how they may just apply across all diamond sports.
While both Alabama baseball and softball have picked up impressive victories over highly ranked teams this season, both squads have struggled to put together consistently strong performances.
Though Alabama softball has seemingly worked some of those issues out with a series win over Oklahoma and a follow up takedown of Florida, Rob Vaughn's team continues to have issues closing games out.
The Crimson Tide opened its SEC slate with an incredibly impressive win over the then top ranked Tennessee Volunteers, but has also dropped games and series to teams it was expected to beat.
Last week, Alabama lost its series against Mississippi State who currently resides near the bottom of the conference, and on Thursday night, blew a 5-1 lead against LSU in the back half of the matchup. Though the Tide built up an impressive lead through the first six innings of the game, LSU was simply too much and managed to score 10 unanswered runs in the final three innings.
If the Tide can put together a strong series victory similar to what Patrick Murphy and the softball team did against Oklahoma, it could just be the catalyst for an excellent finish to the season.