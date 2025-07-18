Recruiting Updates, SEC Media Days Recap and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither dive into a wide range of Crimson Tide topics.
The show opens with some recruiting updates as Alabama missed out on two of its longtime 2026 targets, Nick Abrams II to Georgia and Wilson Zierer to Auburn. Though both are highly touted players, the Tide remains in an excellent spot to finish with a top class.
Next, the duo dives into some of the emerging storylines from SEC Media Days this week, most notably, the supposed impending return of Nick Saban to college football.
While it seems unlikely for the former coach to make his return after retiring in January of 2024, one of his former players seems to think there is a chance. Greg McElroy, on WJOX Radio this week, said, "A very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire, they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching."
The show ends with more discussion regarding some of the players that were in attendance this week, specifically those for Alabama. The Tide brought Tim Keenan, Deontae Lawson and Kadyn Proctor as representatives for the team and each of them navigated the week with expert precision.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon.