Doris Lemngole Defends Cross Country Individual National Title: Roll Call
Alabama junior Doris Lemngole became the first female cross country runner to win back-to-back national titles in 14 years when defended her individual title at the NCAA Championships Saturday at Columbia., Mo.
Lemngole set both a meet and course record with her time of 18 minutes, 25.4 seconds. BYU freshman Jane Hedengren was second in 18:38.9 as Lemngole pulled away for the final 500 meters. The last back-to-back champion was Villanova's Sheila Reid in 2010 and 2011.
The women's team placed 16th, as freshmen Caren Kiplagat (11th, 18:58.8) and Cynthia Jemutai (19th, 19:05.6) were both in the top 20. Meanwhile, the men's team was sixth, its best showing since placing third 2009.
"Today was a tremendous showing for our program," Alabama track coach Dan Waters said in a statement. "Doris delivered another remarkable performance to defend her national title. Our men stepped up for their best team finish in years, while the women continued their standard with yet another top-20 placement.
"Overall, I couldn't be prouder of the way our program competed and represented Alabama on the national stage. This was a solid finish to our cross country season and we will use this as momentum as we begin the indoor track and field season next month."
Oklahoma State won the 2025 DI men's cross country team title, finishing with 57 points, to edge New Mexico (82) and Iowa State (158). New Mexico junior Habtom Samuel placed first, but the Cowboys had four runners finish in the top 12. It's their second win in three seasons and fifth in program history. Alabama led all SEC teams.
For the women, North Carolina State won its fourth team title in five years, edging last year’s champion BYU and Oregon. Florida led all SEC teams, placing fifth.
Alabama
Crimson Tide Women | 6k
11. Caren Kiplagat | 18:58.8
17. Cynthia Jemutai | 19:05.6
250. Leah Kleekamp | 21:25.3
255. Kaylie Crews | 21:37.8
259. Meriel Rowland | 21:55.3
260. Autumn Headrick | 21:11.8
Crimson Tide Men | 10k
11. Dismus Lokira | 28:48.5
26. Dennis Kipruto | 28:57.4
54. Nelson Pariken | 29:16.6
91. Ezekiel Pitireng | 29:32.2
119. Carson Burian | 29:45.0
169. Evan Trapp | 30:11.6
195. Kai Connor | 30:25.3
Alabama Volleyball Eliminated From SEC Tournament
The Crimson Tide saw its season come to an end with a straight-set 25-23, 25-6, 25-23 loss to Florida in the SEC Championships at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga. Kaleigh Palmer had six kills and three blocks, Victoria Barerett made nine digs, and Hannah Parant was credited with 20 assists.
“This team is really special," senior Sophie Agee said. "I have 17 best friends. This team has meant the world to me and I just told them that in the locker room. With everything we accomplished this year I think we shocked a lot of people and it makes me really happy to know that I’ve left the program like this and I can’t wait to see the growth next year. This is a team to be scared of. I’m happy with the way us seniors left it and I’m really happy with what we have done this year.”
Alabama (14-13 overall, 5-10 SEC) had advanced out of the opening round with a four-set victory over South Carolina on Friday. It finsihed with a winning record for the first time since 2018.
"There was a fight within this team and, while it was a challenging season, culturally all the things we learned led to that last set where we just went after it until the very last point and that’s something that I’m incredibly proud of," Crimson Tide coach Rashinda Reed said. "The future is bright for Alabama and these ladies helped pave the way and I’m incredibly grateful for all of them.”
Roll Call: Sunday, November 23
- Alabama’s football eight rushing touchdowns are the most combined rushing scores by the Crimson Tide since 1979 when it tallied nine rushing scores at Vanderbilt.
- The Crimson Tide yielded just 34 total yards of offense, marking the fourth-fewest yards allowed in program history and the fewest given up in a single game since allowing minus-four yards against Houston in 1962
- Alabama held Eastern Illinois to just two first downs, tied for the third fewest in program history and the least number of first downs conceded since 1946 against Southwestern Louisiana. The first came on the Panthers' first possession, when they converted a third-and-15. The other came in the second quarter during EIU's "longest" drive of 17 yards on five plays.
Saturday's Scores
Football: Alabama 56, Eastern Illinois 0
Volleyball: Florida def. Alabama, SEC Championships, 25-23, 25-6, 25-23
On This Date/Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
AJ McCarron on his mother after completing a pass to his little brother Corey on his final drive in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on this date in 2013 (a 49-0 victory over Chattanooga).
"I literally could hear her screaming as soon as he caught it over everybody. I guess the rest of the crowd was, `All right, great, 5-yard gain.' And she was still yelling. The whole family was probably crying."